Choker wrestlers place 9th in NCWA National Duals

GHC defeated the Rockets of the University of Toledo for their third straight victory of the NCWA National Duals in Lynchburg, VA to finish in 9th place in the 16 team invitational.

The 9th place finish earned GHC 8 team points which will be added to their team score at the NCWA National Championships in Allen, TX in March.

The Chokers ended the day with a 33-19 record over Toledo, with GHC wrestlers Ke’vionne Robbins, Kimani Johnson, and Thomas Stieler earning victories on the mat. 3 other Chokers earned a victory via forfeit.



GHC 33, Toledo 19