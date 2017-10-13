Choker women’s wrestling ranked in Top 15 nationwide

In a preseason listing of colleges across the country, the Grays Harbor Women’s Wrestling program is ranked #14 in the nation.

GHC shared a link to an article stating that TheMat.com contacted the coaching staffs for each WCWA women’s college wrestling team.

They looked at “projected lineups, redshirts, top freshmen and the coach’s expectation for the their team”.

Following their research, Grays Harbor ranked #14 overall for the year. This is following a 2017 WCWA finish of 18th.

Head coach Andy Cook stated to the site, “We had a strong recruiting class coming in with over 30 new girls, and we had a very positive spring and summer. As a second year program we are looking to improve from our WCWA 18th place finish last season.”

Grays Harbor placed higher than programs of larger size, and were ranked highest for NJCAA schools. The next highest schools in the division were a tie for #21 with Springfield Technical Community College and Umpqua Community College.

GHC faces Umpqua College and Warner Pacific College on Saturday, October 14 at 3pm in the Bishop Center on the Grays Harbor College campus.