Choker women ranked 5th after new poll
By KXRO News
|
Jan 10, 2018 @ 7:25 AM

The Grays Harbor Chokers Women’s Basketball team has been ranked 5th in the Northwest Athletic Conference.

In the recent Under Armour Coaches Poll, Grays Harbor is ranked behind undefeated Umpqua College, as well as Walla Walla, North Idaho, and Clackamas colleges.

With a record of 12-1, the college said;

“Grays Harbor Ladies getting some respect but more work to do!!”

The Chokers are scheduled to face Centralia College tonight at 6pm at the GHC Gym.

 

 

