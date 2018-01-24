Choker Women ranked 3rd with 16-1 record

In the latest Under Armour Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll, the Grays Harbor Choker are now ranked 3rd in the NWAC.

With a conference record of 4-0 and an overall record of 16-1, the Chokers are ranked behind Umpqua and Walla Walla respectively.

Umpqua is undefeated on the season and Walla Walla dealt Grays Harbor their only loss in the Chokers first game of the season back in November.

In the previous poll, Grays Harbor was ranked 5th.

The Chokers take on Tacoma tonight at 6:00pm at the Grays Harbor College Gym with the men’s game to follow.