Choker women overtake Tacoma 102-80

The Grays Harbor College women’s basketball team got back to their winning ways last night.

The Chokers traveled to Tacoma and used a big fourth quarter to drop the Titans 102-80.

Grays Harbor was not dominant through the first three quarters and they were actually down 63-61 after the third.

But then in the fourth they outscored Tacoma 41-17.

Alexia Thrower led the Chokers with 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Angela Sikora added 26 points and Katie Brisbois and Estelle Wilson both had 14.

The Choker women were coming off their first loss since November as their 22 game winning streak was snapped by Lower Columbia last Saturday.

They only have two regular season games left as their last home game is this Saturday at 4:00pm at the GHC gym against Green River, then they travel to South Puget Sound on Wednesday.

They have already qualified for the NWAC Tournament which starts March 8th at Everett Community College.