Choker Women now 20-1

The Grays Harbor Choker Women are now 20-1 on the season.

The women’s basketball team travelled to Centralia on Wednesday night, and came away with a 94-81 win over the Blazers.

Coach Chad Allan says that Alexia Thrower led the team with 25 points and 15 rebounds, with Sandin Kidder putting 25 on the board, and Angela Sikora adding 23.

This increases the Choker’s winning streak to 20 straight.

The Chokers face Pierce College on Saturday before returning home February 14 in a game against Highline Community College.

20-1 BABY !!! Grays Harbor College finds a way in the fourth to distance self from an inspired Centralia CC 94-81. #TogetherWeRise Alexia Thrower 25pts/15rb, Sandin Kidder 25pts, Angela Sikora 23 points 👀🏀🔥 pic.twitter.com/xaVZXQEK4Q — Chad Allan (@CoachAllan3) February 8, 2018

Full Game Footage Provided by Eli Sports Network

https://youtu.be/YbNQXD09e_c

Box Score from NWAC