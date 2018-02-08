Choker Women now 20-1
By KXRO News
|
Feb 8, 2018 @ 7:09 AM

The Grays Harbor Choker Women are now 20-1 on the season.

The women’s basketball team travelled to Centralia on Wednesday night, and came away with a 94-81 win over the Blazers.

Coach Chad Allan says that Alexia Thrower led the team with 25 points and 15 rebounds, with Sandin Kidder putting 25 on the board, and Angela Sikora adding 23.

This increases the Choker’s winning streak to 20 straight.

The Chokers face Pierce College on Saturday before returning home February 14 in a game against Highline Community College.

Full Game Footage Provided by Eli Sports Network

https://youtu.be/YbNQXD09e_c

 

Box Score from NWAC

Grays Harbor                  
PLAYER MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL
STARTERS
2 – Katie Brisbois 30 6-12 4-9 0-0 2 2 4 0 0
5 – Estelle Wilson 32 1-11 0-2 1-2 3 3 6 0 0
20 – Alexia Thrower 39 8-15 0-0 9-12 2 13 15 3 1
24 – Angela Sikora 38 8-18 7-15 0-0 0 2 2 2 0
34 – Sandin Kidder 31 8-11 1-1 8-8 4 3 7 3 1
RESERVES
3 – D’Licya Feaster 8 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
4 – Aleza Bell 7 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
13 – Destanne Sunchild 9 0-3 0-2 0-0 2 2 4 0 0
22 – Isabel Hernandez 6 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
TM – Team 0 0 0
TOTALS   32-77 12-29 18-22 13 25 38 8 2
    41.6% 41.4% 81.8%  
Centralia
PLAYER MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL
STARTERS
14 – Kayla Howard 39 10-16 4-7 5-6 1 7 8 1 0
20 – Devanie Kleemeyer 34 5-22 2-10 1-2 3 7 10 2 1
22 – Joni Lancaster 40 5-8 1-3 3-4 1 0 1 3 1
32 – Majesty Claybrooks 25 4-6 0-0 0-1 1 1 2 0 0
33 – Courtney Kemble 22 0-1 0-0 2-2 0 4 4 2 0
RESERVES
15 – Jamie Connally 23 4-5 3-3 1-1 0 5 5 0 1
23 – Isabella Elwood 16 1-3 0-0 1-2 2 2 4 0 0
TM – Team 0 0 0
TOTALS   29-61 10-23 13-18 8 26 34 8 3
    47.5% 43.5% 72.2%  

