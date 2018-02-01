Choker women now 19-1

The Grays Harbor Chokers continued their winning streak last night, overtaking South Puget Sound Community College 55-45.

The women, now on a 19 game winning streak and 19-1 on the season, held a lead at the end of each quarter.

The Clippers were able to close the gap to 7 points within the 4th quarter, but poor shooting by both teams in the final minutes held that slim lead for much of the quarter.

3.5 straight minutes of the final quarter went scoreless by either team.

The Choker women next face Centralia Community College in Centralia on February 7.

Their next home game will be on Tuesday, February 14 against Highline Community College.