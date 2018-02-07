Choker Women hold onto 3rd in Coaches Poll

The Grays Harbor College Women’s Basketball team held onto the third seat in the newest Under Armour Coaches Poll.

According to NWAC, the Chokers are ranked underneath Umpqua College and Walla Walla.

While Grays Harbor is holding a 19-1 record, and a 19 game winning streak, Umpqua is undefeated on the season at 22-0 and Walla Walla holds a 21-1 record.

The Choker Women face Centralia Community College tonight in Centralia, and Pierce College on Saturday before returning for their next home game on Wednesday, February 14 in a Valentine’s Day game against Highline Community College.

The next poll will be released on February 20.