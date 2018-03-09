Choker women fall to Big Bend in first round

The Chokers dream season came to an end last night.

The Grays Harbor Women’s Basketball team fell to Big Bend Thursday night in the opening round of the NWAC Tournament at Everett Community College.

Big Bend, which was by far the best 4 seed in the tournament, knocked out the Chokers with the 70-59 win.

Grays Harbor led by 4 going into the fourth quarter and outscored the Vikings in each of the first three periods, but a 21 to 6 run by Big Bend in the fourth ended the Chokers season.

Grays Harbor was led by Alexia Thrower who had 25 points, 18 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Sandin Kidder added 18 points and 9 rebounds for the Chokers.

The Grays Harbor women finished the season with a 25-3 record and the first West Region title in the program’s history.