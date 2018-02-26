Choker women celebrate Sophomore Night with a win

The Grays Harbor Women’s Basketball team won in their last home game of the season.

On Saturday, GHC celebrated their second year players Katie Brisbois, Estelle Wilson, Angela Sikora, and Alexia Thrower for Sophomore Night.

The Chokers got the win 81-50 over Green River College, and now sit 24-2 on the season.

They were led by Thrower who had 22 points and 16 rebounds, and Sandin Kidder who finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Their final regular season game will be Wednesday night at South Puget Sound Community College before the NWAC Tournament, which starts March 8th at Everett Community College.