The Grays Harbor College Women’s Basketball team looks to continue an 18 game winning streak tonight in Aberdeen.

The Chokers face South Puget Sound Community College in a home game this evening.

South Puget Sound currently holds a 7-12 record on the season, going 3-7 in the last 10 games according to NWAC.

On Saturday, the Choker women overtook Green River College 87-65.

Tip-off is at 6pm tonight inside the Grays Harbor College gym.