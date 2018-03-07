Choker women and coach named to All-Region team

Four Grays Harbor Choker Women’s Basketball players and their coach were named to the NWAC West All-Region team.

GHC Women’s Basketball Coach Chad Allan received Coach of the Year honors for the Western Region after leading the women to a 25-2 season overall, including a 23 game winning streak.

Alexia Thrower was named as the Most Valuable Player for the region, as well as Defensive Player of the Year.

Alexia averaged 26 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, scoring 703 points on the season.

Angela Sikora was named as a First Team player, with Freshman Sandin Kidder being placed on the Second Team.

Estelle Wilson was added to the All-Defensive Team for the region.

The Choker Women will enter the NWAC tournament on March 8 against Big Bend Community College.

In the recent UnderArmour Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll released by NWAC, the Chokers rank 4th for the season, placed behind Umpqua, Walla Walla, and Lane colleges.

The first game for the GHC women is set to tip off at 6:00pm on Thursday night at Everett Community College.