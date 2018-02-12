Choker Women are 21-1, bringing the winning streak home on Feb. 14

The Grays Harbor College Women’s Basketball Team is bringing their winning streak home, as they improved to 21-1 over the weekend.

The winning streak continued on Saturday, as the girls overtook Pierce Community College with a final score of 87-75. They have now won 21 in a row on the season.

It was a group effort in the win over the Raiders.

Estelle Wilson led the team on Saturday, pulling in 20 points and 11 rebounds for the women. Alexia Thrower followed with 19 points and 18 rebounds.

Angela Sikora had 17 points on the night, with Sandin Kidder adding 14 and Katie Brisbois putting up 11.

The Choker Women return home for a 6pm game on February 14 against Highline Community College.