Choker winning streak ends at 22; women now 22-2 on season
By KXRO News
|
Feb 19, 2018 @ 10:03 AM

The Grays Harbor Choker women fell to Lower Columbia College in a hard fought battle on Saturday, February 17, ending their winning streak.

The Red Devils overtook the Chokers with a final score of 95-61. When the women met last on January 20 at Lower Columbia, GHC came out on top with an 87-84 final score.

GHC went only 32.4% in shooting on Saturday, led by Alexia Thrower and 23 points. Lower Columbia had 3 players each score over 20 points from the field.

Going into Saturday, the Chokers were on a 22 game winning streak. They average 81.6 points-per-game

Now 22-2 for the season, and 10-1 in conference play, the GHC women have already secured a place in the Sweet 16 NWAC Championships. Lower Columbia has also secured a seat.

The Choker men also fell on Saturday, losing 80-73 against the Red Devils.

The Chokers next face Tacoma in away games, before returning to Aberdeen for a home game against Green River on February 24.

