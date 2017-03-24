Choker Softball home opener no longer at home

After plans to start their season at home, the Grays Harbor College Choker Women’s Softball team has moved their opening game.

According to the college, the game was originally planned for today at the Bishop Athletic Complex. Due to recent rain, the game has been moved to Astoria Oregon. Astoria High School has an all turf facility to accommodate the weather.

The Chokers face the Southwestern Oregon “Lakers” in two doubleheaders starting at 10 am at Astoria High.

On Saturday, the Chokers are scheduled to start about 5pm after high school games.

On Monday, the Chokers will travel to the RAC in Lacey to make up a doubleheader with Centralia that was scheduled for this past Tuesday in Centralia.

Monday’s doubleheader starts at 12pm.