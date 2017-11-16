Choker Brooke Spoor named as 2017 Volleyball All-Star by NWAC

The Northwest Athletic Conference announced their list of the 2017 all-stars across the state, and the Grays Harbor College Choker was named to Western Region First Team for her season.

The Willapa Valley High School graduate was previously named NWAC Player of The Week, West Region Offensive Player of The Week twice, and according to GHC is 2nd at the college for kills.

The college says that Brooke finished 2nd for kills (417 for the year), 2nd in hitting percentage .349%, 3rd in solo blocks, and 2nd in total points in the whole conference.

“She is the cornerstone of our offense, being almost automatic when the ball is set to her.”

Brooke will be joined by 2 other GHC sophomores this weekend in the NWAC Sophomore All-Star Game in Tacoma.

GHC says that she will be accompanied by our setter, Sara Caraveo and Libero, Jayde Jenkins.

Sara is from Las Vegas, Nevada and a graduate of Desert Oasis High School. She has been the starting setter for the past two years and has taken on the role of leading our offense in a 5-1. Some of Sara’s accomplishments include being 3rd in the conference for service aces, 3rd in assists (averaging 7.71 per set) and in 13 separate games this year she’s had over 30 assists. She earned NWAC West Setter of The Week and is the current record holder for most assists (1,739) at Grays Harbor. College

Jayde is from Idaho Falls, Idaho and a graduate of Hillcrest High School. She brings an enormous amount of energy to the floor when she plays and brings out the best in her teammates. Her outstanding play this season has earned her 3rd in the conference for digs (543 digs) and NWAC Defensive Player of The Week. Jayde has been consistent in the back row all season as the starting Libero and her work ethic contributes to her successes.

NWAC Sophomore All-Star Game

Tacoma Convention Center

10:30 AM and 12:00 PM