Chinook limit increased off Westport

Starting tomorrow fishers will be able to keep more Chinook.

The WDFW says anglers fishing off Westport, Marine Area 2, will be allowed to keep up to two chinook as part of their two-salmon daily limit starting July 22.

Marine Area 2 covers marine waters stretching from the Queets River to Leadbetter Point.

According to the WDFW the fishery has sufficient chinook remaining within the guideline to increase the chinook daily limit from one to two without much risk of having to close early.

Through July 16, anglers had caught 7.3 percent of the 21,400 chinook guideline for Marine Area 2.

Anglers fishing in Marine Area 2 have a two-salmon daily limit and must release wild coho salmon.

The changes do not affect ocean salmon fisheries off Ilwaco in Marine Area 1, La Push in Marine Area 3, or Neah Bay in Marine Area 4.