In an announcement from the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, they say that the Chehalis River will open to spring chinook fishing starting May 1 and running through June 30, 2018.

The opening will star at the Chehalis River Bridge and run approximately 80 miles inland to the Highway 6 Bridge in Adna.

The daily limit for the Chehalis will be one chinook with a minimum size of 12 inches.

According to WDFW, the forecasted population of spring chinook returning to the river basin is sufficient to support the fishery.

Steelhead and other fisheries will remain as described in the 2017-18 Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet.

Washington Coast 2018 Chinook Preseason Forecasts