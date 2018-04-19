Chehalis River will open to spring chinook fishing
By KXRO News
Apr 19, 2018 @ 11:11 AM

In an announcement from the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, they say that the will open to spring chinook fishing starting May 1 and running through June 30, 2018.

The opening will star at the Chehalis River Bridge and run approximately 80 miles inland to the Highway 6 Bridge in Adna.

The daily limit for the Chehalis will be one chinook with a minimum size of 12 inches.

According to , the forecasted population of spring chinook returning to the river basin is sufficient to support the fishery.

Steelhead and other fisheries will remain as described in the 2017-18 Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet.

 

 

Washington Coast 2018 Chinook Preseason Forecasts

 

Hatchery Wild Totals Natural Escapement Goal
North Coast
Quillayute River
Spring Terminal 2,143 2,143 200
Summer Terminal 1,132 1,132 1,200
Fall Terminal 6,837 6,837 > of 3,000 or 60% of run
Hoh
Spring/Summer Terminal 1,092 1,092 >of 900 or 69% of RS
Fall Terminal 2,583 2,583 >of 1,200 or 60% of RS
Queets
Spring/Summer Terminal >of 700 or 70% of RS
Fall Terminal 625 3,336 3,961 >of 2,500 or 60% of RS
Quinault
Fall Terminal 0 0 0
North Coast totals Summer/Falls: 625 13,888 14,513 17,748
Spring/Summers: 2,143 1,092 3,235
Grays Harbor
Chehalis springs Terminal 1,748 1,748 1,400
Chehalis falls Terminal 2,103 10,807 12,910 9,753
falls Terminal 2,715 5,592 8,307 3,573
Subregion Falls Total 4,818 16,399 21,217
Willapa Bay – Fall Chinook Terminal 40,258 3,838 44,096
Coast total 47,844 36,965 84,809

 

 

