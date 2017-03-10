Changes are coming to local hunting and fishing if rules are approved

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will take public comments on proposed changes to hunting rules for deer, elk, waterfowl and other game during public meetings this month in Olympia.

This includes the Tri Valley, South Bank, Chehalis Valley, and Willapa areas.

Elk Area No. 6012 Tri Valley (Grays Harbor and Mason counties): Those portions of GMUs 648 (Wynoochee) and 651 (Satsop) within one mile of Brady-Matlock Road from State Highway 12 north to the junction with Schaefer State Park Road (east Satsop Road) and all lands within one mile of Wynoochee Valley Road from State Highway 12 north to the junction with Cougar Smith Road, and all lands within one mile of Wishkah Valley Road from north Aberdeen city limit to mile post 16 and all lands within 2 miles north of SR 12 between the Satsop River and Schouweiler and Hurd roads and then a line north from the end of Hurd Road to a point 2 miles north of SR 12.

Elk Area No. 6062 South Bank (Grays Harbor County): That portion of GMU 660 (Minot Peak) described as follows: Beginning at Highway 12 and Wakefield Road Junction (South Elma); south on Wakefield Road, across the Chehalis River to the South Bank Road; southeast on the South Bank Road to Delezene Road; south on the Delezene Road to a point one mile from the South Bank Road; southeast along a line one mile southwest of the South Bank Road to the Oakville-Brooklyn Road; east on the Oakville-Brooklyn Road to Oakville and Highway 12; northwest on Highway 12 to Wakefield Road to Elma and the point of beginning.

Elk Area No. 6066 Chehalis Valley (Grays Harbor County): That portion of GMU 660 (Minot Peak) beginning at Highway 12 and Highway 107 junction near Montesano; east and south on Highway 12 to Oakville; south on Oakville-Brooklyn Road to a point one mile west of South Bank Road; northwest along a line one mile southwest of South Bank Road to Delezene Road; north along Delezene Road to South Bank Road; northwest along South Bank Road to Wakefield Road; north on Wakefield Road to [ 9 ] OTS-8471.1 Chehalis River; west on Chehalis River to Highway 107 bridge; north on Highway 107 to Highway 12 and the point of beginning.

Elk Area No. 6068 Willapa (Grays Harbor County): That part of GMU 658 south of SR 105 between the intersection of SR 105 and Hammond Road and the SR 105 bridge over Smith Creek; and within one mile north of SR 105 west from Hammond Road and east of the SR 105 bridge over Smith Creek.

The commission will meet in Room 172 of the Natural Resources Building at 1111 Washington St. SE in Olympia. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8 am on March 17-18.

A complete agenda for the meeting is available at http://wdfw.wa.gov/commission/.

During the March 17-18 meeting, the commission will hold public hearings on changes to state hunting regulations.

Most of the proposals involve special permit levels and hunting-area changes proposed following the approval of the WDFW three-year hunting plan in 2015.

The proposed changes are available for review at http://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations/seasonsetting.

“We encourage everyone interested in the upcoming hunting seasons to check the proposed changes and send us your comments,” said Anis Aoude, WDFW game manager.

Most of the proposals address changes in special permit levels and hunting-area descriptions proposed since the commission approved the state’s last three-year hunting plan in 2015.

One change proposed by WDFW would significantly increase the daily limit for white-fronted geese and white geese throughout the state in response to the growing abundance of those species. Another would allow the department to restore points to hunters who draw a permit for a damage hunt but are not called to participate in a hunt.

Final action by the commission on the proposed recommendations is scheduled at a public meeting April 14-15 in Spokane.