Changes coming to coastal fisheries for bottomfish

Anyone interested in recreational bottomfish fisheries can expect changes when local marine areas re-open March 11 to fishing.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is making the changes to help ensure rockfish catches align with the harvest limits adopted by the Pacific Fishery Management Council.

Changes in effect beginning March 11 for the 2017-18 fishing season include:

Rockfish daily limit: Reduces the daily limit on rockfish to seven, from 10, in Marine Areas 1 (Ilwaco), 2 (Westport), 3 (La Push), and 4 (Neah Bay, west of the Bonilla-Tatoosh line).

Canary rockfish daily limit: Anglers fishing in Marine Areas 1 and 2 can retain one canary rockfish as part of the seven rockfish daily limit.

Bottomfish daily limit: Reduces the overall daily limit on bottomfish to nine, from 12, in Marine Areas 1 through 3 and Marine Area 4, west of the Bonilla-Tatoosh line. Rockfish count toward an angler’s overall bottomfish daily limit. Anglers will be able to retain two bottomfish, such as lingcod or cabezon, in addition to their daily limit of seven rockfish.

Lingcod minimum size: Removes the 22-inch minimum size for lingcod in Marine Areas 1 through 3 and Marine Area 4, west of the Bonilla-Tatoosh line.

Deepwater lingcod closure: Reduces the size of the deepwater lingcod closure in Marine Area 1 by moving the southern boundary five miles north (to 46° 28.00′ N. Lat. from 46° 33.00′ N. Lat.).

WDFW is implementing the changes to daily catch limits to help ensure the conservation objective for black rockfish is met, said Michele Culver, intergovernmental ocean policy manager for the department.

“The black rockfish population remains healthy in Washington’s ocean waters,” Culver said. “However, we’ve seen an increasing number of anglers fishing for rockfish in recent years, which means more fish are being harvested than what we had estimated.”

Meanwhile, anglers fishing in Marine Areas 1 and 2 now will be able to retain one canary rockfish as part of the daily limit for rockfish. Retention of canary rockfish previously had been prohibited in these areas to protect the species.

“Fortunately, the population of canary rockfish has rebounded and is now sufficient to allow harvest in areas 1 and 2,” said Culver. “Anglers are still prohibited from keeping canary rockfish in Marine Areas 3 and 4, but that may change in the future.”

In all four marine areas, anglers will now be able to retain lingcod regardless of fish size. Lingcod are abundant and removing the minimum size requirement is not expected to have any effect on the species’ population, Culver said. The change also should benefit the yelloweye rockfish population, which is still rebuilding, by reducing encounters with the species while anglers are fishing for lingcod, she said.

Culver said anglers should be aware that beginning July 1, they’ll need to have a descending device onboard their fishing vessel in all marine areas, including the coast. Descending devices are used to release rockfish back to the depth of capture and significantly improve the survivability of fish that are released. More information about these devices can be found on WDFW’s website at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/bottomfish/rockfish/mortality.html