CERT training available soon in Pacific County

Residents have an opportunity to participate in free Community Emergency Response Team training in Pacific County.

The Pacific County Emergency Management Agency is offering the CERT training course starting in April in both north and south parts of county.

“The CERT program is an all-risk, all-hazard training. This valuable course is designed to help you protect yourself, your family, your neighbors, and your neighborhood in a disaster or emergency.”

CERT members receive 29 hours of initial training provided free of charge. The course is taught with classroom instruction for 10 weeks and practical exercises during the last day. Participants under the age of 18 must have parent/guardian permission to attend.

The first training will occur in Long Beach starting April 9. Training in South County is scheduled for Monday and Thursday nights from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

The course will be held at the WSU Extension Cranberry Museum, 2907 Pioneer Road, Long Beach, WA. Pre-registration is required. The class is limited to 24 participants.

Starting April 28, North Pacific County residents can receive training inside the South Bend High School Library, located at 400 First Street E in South Bend.

Pre-registration is required and is limited to 24 participants.

To register or for more information in South Bend, contact Roger Jones at (360) 875-9300 extension 2548 or email AmeriCorps@co.pacific.wa.us, or Key McMurry (360) 942-3184.

To register for more information on the Long Beach training, contact Roger Jones at (360) 875-9300 extension 2548 or email AmeriCorps@co.pacific.wa.us.