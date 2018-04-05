Celebrate 90 years of the 7th Street Theatre and look at Hoquiam’s Heyday

Residents have an opportunity to look back 90 years at the history of the area as the 7th Street Theatre celebrates their own 90th anniversary.

An event on Saturday, April 14th called Hoquiam’s Heyday will look at what life was like locally in the late 1920s and early 1930s, showing what a booming area the Harbor was during that time.

The theatre is partnering with the Polson Museum to present a narrated slideshow about the time.

John Larson from the Polson Museum will present photos on the theatre screen from the museum collection, as well as images from the Jones Photo Historical collection and Washington State Archives., historic newspaper articles, and other items from the time.

Following the presentation, there will be guided tours of the 90 year old structure.

Tickets for the event are $10, with proceeds and donations will help fund the back wall and roof repair project

Tickets are available at Harbor Drug, City Drug and Crown Drug or online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3370390