CCAP to receive funding for recovery after Aberdeen Museum fire
By KXRO News
Jun 26, 2018 @ 6:57 AM

is receiving state grant funding to help them recover from losses due to the fire at the Aberdeen Museum.

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners approved an amendment to a Washington State Community Development Block Grant at their meeting yesterday that will add $50,000.

County Commissioner Randy Ross says the additional funding will help with replacing equipment.

The amendment, which changes the grant amount from $108,604 to $158,604, was approved unanimously.

