CCAP to receive funding for recovery after Aberdeen Museum fire

Coastal Community Action Program is receiving state grant funding to help them recover from losses due to the fire at the Aberdeen Museum.

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners approved an amendment to a Washington State Department of Commerce Community Development Block Grant at their meeting yesterday that will add $50,000.

County Commissioner Randy Ross says the additional funding will help with replacing equipment.

The amendment, which changes the grant amount from $108,604 to $158,604, was approved unanimously.