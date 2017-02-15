Car vs. pole collision proves fatal in Aberdeen

An accident in Aberdeen yesterday proved fatal.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that just before 5:00PM yesterday evening Aberdeen Police and Fire responded to a vehicle vs. pole collision at Boone and Scott St. in south Aberdeen.

When they arrived, citizens were giving emergency first aid to the critically injured driver of a 2001 Hyundai Tiburon.

Aberdeen Police say the vehicle is licensed to a south Aberdeen man.

The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police say that at this time, the identity of the driver has not been confirmed.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle was heading north on Boone St. at a high rate of speed prior to the collision.

They say the vehicle veered to the left, across the oncoming lane, and struck the curb, narrowly missing a large liquid propane tank.

The car hit a cement and metal pole protecting the tank, and then a concrete footing and metal light pole for the nearby grocery store before coming to rest.

The road was blocked for the investigation until just after 8:00 PM in the evening.

The investigation is continuing.