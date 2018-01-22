Car fire in Hoquiam leads to arrests for arson

A car fire in Hoquiam over the weekend led to multiple arrests.

The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that on Saturday just after midnight; Hoquiam Fire and Police were sent to a vehicle fire at apartments on Queen Avenue.

As officers arrived on scene, they found a 2006 Volkswagen Rabbit fully engulfed and parked in front the apartments.

The vehicle was a total loss, but according to police, the flames did not cause any damage to the building.

A second vehicle parked nearby also suffered several thousand dollars in damage.

An investigation by Hoquiam Fire, with assistance from Hoquiam Police Fire Investigators, found evidence of what was used to start the blaze left at the scene and tracked the sale to a local store.

According to the woman who owned the car, she and a man she was with had recently received threatening messages from another woman.

According to police they found the 22 year old Hoquiam woman that sent the messages, and she admitted to starting the fire.

She was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for the arson.

Hoquiam Police say that after her arrest, police found 2 more people who were involved, including a 26 year old Aberdeen man who is expected to be charged with arson, and a 36 year old Hoquiam woman who allegedly knew about the crime but did not participate.