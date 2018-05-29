Captain found aboard sunken Kelli J at the bottom of Willapa Bay

The Coast Guard has confirmed that the missing Pacific County fisherman was found by divers inside the Kelli J.

Divers searched the wreckage of the ship in the Willapa Bay, discovering the man’s body prior to it being refloated over the weekend.

Pacific County Sheriff’s Office personnel transported the fisherman to a local funeral home.

The vessel is being taken to the Nahcotta marina with the owner’s insurance company coordinating the remaining salvage efforts.

The Kelli J was originally reported missing on Saturday, May 19, sparking search and rescue efforts that were eventually suspended when there was no sign of the man.

The Coast Guard first had received a report from the boat owner’s wife, saying that her husband was due to return earlier in the day and his vehicle was still at a Nacotta marina with no boat in sight.

Late that night, someone reported seeing a sheen and what appeared to be a life ring attached to something submerged in Willapa Bay.

Crab pots potentially from the vessel were also located nearby.

Multiple efforts to locate the missing boat eventually found the wreckage at the bottom of the Willapa approximately three miles northwest of Oysterville.

Coast Guard Sector Columbia River investigators are looking into the cause of the incident.

