One candidate closes vote gap; one local race switches lead

Following a 2nd count of ballots, the number of voters who turned out for the General Election has increased to 34.43 % in Grays Harbor.

Over 2700 ballots were counted on Wednesday by the Elections office.

Melanie Sturgeon has increased her lead by just under 150 votes, now leading incumbent Pete Scroggs by 52.27% for a seat on the Grays Harbor Public Hospital #2 board.

The race between Alan Richrod and Jerrick Rodgers has closed to only 2 votes between the candidates, 71-69 with Richrod leading.

The Cosmopolis School Board race between Tina Miles and Barbie Smith has changed direction, as Smith was leading by 15 votes on Tuesday and now trails by only 1 vote.

A 3rd count for those who waited until Tuesday to mail in their ballots is scheduled for this afternoon.

Pacific County has their 2nd scheduled count on November 14.

The election results will be certified on November 28.

November 7, 2017 General Election

Last updated on 11/08/2017 3:59 PM

Number of Registered Voters 41,123 Total Ballots Counted 14,295 Next Ballot Count On 11/09/2017 4:00 PM Last Tabulated 11/08/2017 3:59 PM Voter Turnout 34.43% Certification Date 11/28/2017 Export Results CSV · XML | Precincts CSV

State Measures

Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 16 Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1597 Candidate Vote Vote % Repealed 9,412 72.75% Maintained 3,525 27.25% Total Votes 12,937 100% · Precinct Results » · Statewide Results »

Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 17 Engrossed House Bill 2163 Candidate Vote Vote % Repealed 9,970 76.99% Maintained 2,979 23.01% Total Votes 12,949 100% · Precinct Results » · Statewide Results »

Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 18 Engrossed House Bill 2242 Candidate Vote Vote % Repealed 9,450 72.66% Maintained 3,556 27.34% Total Votes 13,006 100% · Precinct Results » · Statewide Results »

County

Grays Harbor – ALL Treasurer Candidate Vote Vote % Ken Albert (Prefers Democratic Party) 9,167 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 9,167 · Precinct Results »

Port

Port District Commissioner 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Jack Thompson 9,354 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 9,354 · Precinct Results »

Public Hospital

Hospital District 1 Hospital 1 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Georgette Beerbower Hiles 1,043 58.53% Carolyn Wescott 739 41.47% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,782 · Precinct Results »

Hospital District 2 Hospital 2 Commissioner District 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Maryann Welch 5,061 56.66% Dale Hensley 3,871 43.34% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 8,932 · Precinct Results »

Hospital District 2 Hospital 2 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % John Lester Farra 3,722 43.01% Robert Torgerson 4,931 56.99% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 8,653 · Precinct Results »

Hospital District 2 Hospital 2 Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Melanie Leiann Sturgeon 4,620 52.27% Pete Scroggs 4,218 47.73% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 8,838 · Precinct Results »

City/Town

Aberdeen Council Ward 1 Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Tawni Andrews 175 59.32% Dick Murchy 120 40.68% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 295 · Precinct Results »

Aberdeen Council Ward 2 Position 4 Candidate Vote Vote % John J. Maki 209 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 209 · Precinct Results »

Aberdeen Council Ward 3 Position 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Tim Alstrom 322 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 322 · Precinct Results »

Aberdeen Council Ward 4 Position 7 Candidate Vote Vote % Karen Rowe 451 76.7% Janae M. Chhith 137 23.3% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 588 · Precinct Results »

Aberdeen Council Ward 5 Position 10 Candidate Vote Vote % Alan Richrod 71 50.71% Robert Jerrick Rodgers 69 49.29% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 140 · Precinct Results »

Aberdeen Council Ward 6 Position 11 Candidate Vote Vote % Frank Gordon 223 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 223 · Precinct Results »

City of Cosmopolis Position 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Paul Chrt 133 33.5% Debra Moran 264 66.5% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 397 · Precinct Results »

City of Cosmopolis Position 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Richard(Dick) Kellar 186 47.57% Dale Andrews 205 52.43% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 391 · Precinct Results »

City of Elma Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Pat Miller 401 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 401 · Precinct Results »

City of Elma Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % David Blackett 292 64.18% Elroy Papke 163 35.82% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 455 · Precinct Results »

City of Elma Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Tom Boling 375 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 375 · Precinct Results »

Hoquiam Council Ward 1 Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Paul McMillan 178 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 178 · Precinct Results »

Hoquiam Council Ward 2 Position 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Jim George 118 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 118 · Precinct Results »

Hoquiam Council Ward 3 Position 6 Candidate Vote Vote % Richard Sinclair 78 32.1% Bill Nelson 165 67.9% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 243 · Precinct Results »

Hoquiam Council Ward 4 Position 7 Candidate Vote Vote % Greg Grun 216 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 216 · Precinct Results »

Hoquiam Council Ward 5 Position 10 Candidate Vote Vote % Denise Anderson 139 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 139 · Precinct Results »

Hoquiam Council Ward 6 Position 12 Candidate Vote Vote % Angela Forkum 125 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 125 · Precinct Results »

City of McCleary Proposition No. 1 Replacement of Fire Department Equipment Measure Vote Vote % Approved 198 58.75% Rejected 139 41.25% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 337 · Precinct Results »

City of McCleary Mayor Candidate Vote Vote % Brent Schiller 207 67.21% Jared Berken 101 32.79% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 308 · Precinct Results »

City of McCleary Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Gary Atkins 93 31.96% Brycen Huff 198 68.04% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 291 · Precinct Results »

City of McCleary Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Jaron Heller 173 63.37% Eric J. Hart 100 36.63% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 273 · Precinct Results »

City of McCleary Position 4 Candidate Vote Vote % John Dunning 81 28.93% Ben Blankenship 199 71.07% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 280 · Precinct Results »

City of McCleary Position 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Joy Iversen 253 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 253 · Precinct Results »

City of Montesano Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Clint Bryson 742 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 742 · Precinct Results »

City of Montesano Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Barry Iverson 398 41.98% Ian Cope 550 58.02% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 948 · Precinct Results »

City of Montesano Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Robert Hatley 418 44.8% Kim Cristobal 515 55.2% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 933 · Precinct Results »

City of Montesano Position 6 Candidate Vote Vote % Ray Meyers 423 45.93% Tyler Trimble 498 54.07% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 921 · Precinct Results »

City of Oakville Mayor Candidate Vote Vote % Keith Francis 81 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 81 · Precinct Results »

City of Oakville Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Anthony Smith 77 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 77 · Precinct Results »

City of Oakville Position 5 Candidate Vote Vote % John Ruymann 91 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 91 · Precinct Results »

City of Ocean Shores Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Susan Conniry 1,077 51.98% John Lynn 995 48.02% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2,072 · Precinct Results »

City of Ocean Shores Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Shannon Rubin 904 46.45% Lisa Griebel 1,042 53.55% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,946 · Precinct Results »

City of Ocean Shores Position 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Steve Ensley 1,094 56.45% Randy D. Scott 844 43.55% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,938 · Precinct Results »

City of Ocean Shores Position 7 Candidate Vote Vote % Robert Crumpacker 1,121 57.58% Carlos Roldan 826 42.42% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,947 · Precinct Results »

City of Westport Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Melissa Huerta 288 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 288 · Precinct Results »

City of Westport Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Michael Bruce 138 33.99% Louis Summers 268 66.01% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 406 · Precinct Results »

City of Westport Position 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Tom Aronson 299 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 299 · Precinct Results »

School

Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen School 5 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Jennifer Durney 1,738 60.31% Devin Backholm 1,144 39.69% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2,882 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen School 5 Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Erin Farrer 2,066 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2,066 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen School 5 Position 4 Candidate Vote Vote % William Dyer 1,695 61.61% Jamie Walsh 1,056 38.39% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2,751 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen School 5 Position 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Sandra F. Bielski 2,184 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2,184 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam School 28 Position 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Chris Eide 1,240 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,240 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam School 28 Position 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Elizabeth (Lisa) Zaborac 343 24.24% Christie Goodenough 1,072 75.76% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,415 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach School 64 Director District 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Jeff Wilson 1,562 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,562 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach School 64 Director District 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Linda R Poplin 1,591 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,591 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach School 64 Director District 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Rachel D. Carl 1,566 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,566 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach School 64 Director District 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Phil Hiam 1,539 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,539 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 65 – McCleary School 65 Director District 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Sarah Kinney 382 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 382 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 65 – McCleary School 65 Director District 3 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Mark D Duncan 363 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 363 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 66 – Montesano School 66 Director District 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Moraya Wilson 1,296 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,296 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 66 – Montesano School 66 Director District 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Chris Thomas 1,310 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,310 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 66 – Montesano School 66 Director District 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Tiffany Schweppe 1,298 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,298 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 68 – Elma School 68 Director District 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Larry Bridenback 890 72.01% Chad Searls 346 27.99% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,236 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 68 – Elma School 68 Director District 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Rick Gravatt 959 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 959 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 68 – Elma School 68 Director District 5 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Teresa Boling 1,027 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,027 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 77 – Taholah School 77 Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Merian C Juneau 25 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 25 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 77 – Taholah School 77 Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Kathleen Law 25 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 25 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 77 – Taholah School 77 Position 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Tony M Kramer 26 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 26 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 77 – Taholah School 77 Position 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Gina James 27 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 27 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 97 – Quinault School 97 Director District 2 Candidate Vote Vote % David Christiansen 119 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 119 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 97 – Quinault School 97 Director District 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Anita Blackburn 81 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 81 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis School 99 Director District 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Tina Miles 243 50.1% Barbie Smith 242 49.9% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 485 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis School 99 Director District 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Wayne Cotton 279 53.97% Lisa Garity 238 46.03% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 517 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis School 99 Director District 4 (at large) Candidate Vote Vote % Dave Palmer 288 57.6% Cindy Grenier 212 42.4% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 500 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 104 – Satsop School 104 Position 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Shawna Williams 89 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 89 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 104 – Satsop School 104 Position 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Terri Carl 91 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 91 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah School 117 Director District 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Denny Van Blaricom Jr. 136 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 136 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah School 117 Director District 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Travis Warren 115 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 115 · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta School 172 Director District 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Scott Jones 619 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 619 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta School 172 Position 4 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Hillary Bearden 654 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 654 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 300 – N River Director Position 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Robert Sholes 29 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 29 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 300 – N River Director Position 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Brian Carbaugh 23 67.65% Carolyn Lande 11 32.35% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 34 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 300 – N River Director Position 5 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Bethany Mizushima 22 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 22 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 79 – M Knight School Board Director District No. 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Shawn Donnelly 22 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 22 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 79 – M Knight School Board Director Position No. 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Leroy T. Valley 17 50% Jennifer Phipps 17 50% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 34 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 79 – M Knight Bonds to Construct and Improve School Facilities *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Measure Vote Vote % Approved 17 42.5% Rejected 23 57.5% Total Votes 40 100% · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 400 – Oakville School 400 Director District 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Jennifer Tushka 251 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 251 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 400 – Oakville School 400 Director District 3 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Donnie King 127 43.79% Joe Reed 163 56.21% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 290 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 400 – Oakville School 400 Director District 4 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % John Shortman Jr 275 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 275 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 61 – Rochester School Board Director, District No. 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Michael Langer 0 Total Votes 0 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 61 – Rochester School Board Director, District No. 4 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Connie Smejkal 0 Total Votes 0 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Sch Dist 61 – Rochester School Board Director, District No. 5 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % John Mortenson 0 Total Votes 0 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Fire

Fire District 1 Fire 1 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Clarence (Buck) Graham 188 46.31% Larry Curfman 218 53.69% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 406 · Precinct Results »

Fire District 2 Fire 2 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Adam Bigby 1,002 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,002 · Precinct Results »

Fire District 3 Fire 3 Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Michael Bearden 97 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 97 · Precinct Results »

Fire District 4 Fire 4 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Mike Shepard 111 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 111 · Precinct Results »

Fire District 4 Fire 4 Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Kenneth W. Carlyle 110 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 110 · Precinct Results »

Fire District 5 Fire 5 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Eric L Patton 468 52.17% Dave Hauge 429 47.83% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 897 · Precinct Results »

Fire District 7 Fire 7 Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Darrell Haglund 153 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 153 · Precinct Results »

Fire District 7 Fire 7 Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Joseph Fernandez 78 42.62% Jim Richards 105 57.38% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 183 · Precinct Results »

Fire District 8 Fire 8 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Stephanie Allestad 107 58.15% Clinton L Davis 77 41.85% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 184 · Precinct Results »

Fire District 8 Grays Harbor County Fire Protection District No. 8 Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Service Measure Vote Vote % Levy Yes 141 75.81% Levy No 45 24.19% Total Votes 186 100% · Precinct Results »

Fire District 10 Fire 10 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Mike Toy 278 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 278 · Precinct Results »

Fire District 11 Fire 11 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % David McLellan 124 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 124 · Precinct Results »

Fire District 12 Fire 12 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Jerry Banks 168 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 168 · Precinct Results »

FIRE MASON 12 Fire Commissioner Position No. 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Albert (Buck) Wilder 19 73.08% Nicholas Jones 7 26.92% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 26 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Fire District 14 Fire 14 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Edward McNett 95 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 95 · Precinct Results »

Fire District 15 Fire 15 Position 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Jeffrey Schreck 115 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 115 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Fire District 17 Fire 17 Position 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Calvin Pierce III 39 52.7% Bruce I. Brown 35 47.3% Total Votes (not including write-ins) 74 · Precinct Results »

Park and Recreation

Park District 1 Parks Position 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Jim White 574 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 574 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Park District 1 Parks Position 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Mike Reichenberger 612 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 612 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Park District 1 Parks Position 3 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Julie Smith 575 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 575 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Park District 1 Parks Position 4 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Kevin Goodrich 652 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 652 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Park District 1 Parks Position 5 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Tanya Lana 572 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 572 · Multi-county Results » · Precinct Results »

Water

Water District 2 Water 2 Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Tom Epperson 540 Total Votes (not including write-ins) 540 · Precinct Results »