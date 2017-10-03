Candidate Forum tonight in Hoquiam

Tonight in Hoquiam, residents have an opportunity to hear from candidates on the General Election ballot.

The Grays Harbor League of Women Voters is holding a candidate question & answer session tonight (Tuesday, October 3), featuring candidates for Grays Harbor Public Hospital District #2 and local school board races in both Aberdeen and Hoquiam.

Voters will have an opportunity to submit questions prior to the event (All questions must be submitted by 6:45 pm) at the venue, and hear directly from the local candidates.

The LWV have announced that all candidates were invited, but it is not confirmed how many are able to attend.

“All candidates running for any office in the November 7 general election are encouraged to come and meet their constituents.”

The event will be held at Events on Emerson at 212 4th St in Hoquiam, running from 7-9 pm.