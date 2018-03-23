Can your house numbers be seen from the street?

When your house is burning, or if you have a burning desire for food delivery, having a house number that is clearly visible is imperative.

Hoquiam Firefighters Local 315 posted a reminder for residents that while your decorative house numbers may be aesthetically pleasing, they may not be doing their job.

The Firefighter’s Union says that while house numbers are convenient for finding addresses for the general public, they are necessary for emergency responders to locate those in need.

“When responding to an emergency, minutes matter. Be sure that fire, ambulance and police personnel can easily find your address.”

They say that some things to consider are to be sure your numbers can be read from the street. They highlight addresses using script numbers or brass and bronze, saying that they are difficult to see and read.

“If the numbers on your house are not visible or easy to read, it will take emergency personnel longer to reach you. Those extra minutes spent trying to locate a property can mean the difference between life and death. So take the time now to be sure your house numbers are visible from the street to help emergency responders find you faster.”

Other tips they provide are to make sure an address is visible if you live off the road, remove any trees or bushes that could block the address as vehicles approach, and to light the numbers if possible.

