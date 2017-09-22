Can you identify suspects who assaulted and stole a woman’s shoes?

The Aberdeen Police Department needs your help to identify 2 women who assaulted another woman, and stole her shoes and phone.

According to a report, on Thursday morning, Grays Harbor Dispatch leaned of a fight in progress in front of the Aberdeen Fire Department involving three women in the street.

Officers responded and were told that the women seperated and were walking in opposite directions.

Officers found one woman still in front of the fire department who said that she was “jumped” by the other women “for no reason”.

She said that as she was walking on Market Street, the women confronted her and told her to take her shoes off. When she said no, one of the women began assaulting her, knocking her to the ground and allegedly stomping her face.

The victim said that she covered her face and did not fight back.

She says that the women stole both her phone and her shoes.

She told officers that she knew the women as “Shelby” and “Krystal”.

APD says that the victim was treated by the fire department for her injuries, but declined to be transported to the hospital.

Aberdeen Police crime obtained video of the robbery which confirmed the story of the victim, and are asking for any additional information about the two suspects.

If anyone has information, contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 360-533-3180 and ask for Detective Cox.