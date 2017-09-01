Campfire limitations extend in Olympic National Park & Forest

With burn bans already in place over most of the coast and Olympic Peninsula, the Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest will place additional restrictions within campgrounds.

Starting September 1, campfires will be restricted to “developed campgrounds and picnic areas only” until further notice.

Olympic Peninsula federal land managers will institute the fire restrictions “due to the long-term forecast for hot and dry weather” as well as other concerns, according to a statement.

“With the high fire danger and staff already committed to suppressing fires across the country, we are enacting this fire restriction to conserve our firefighting resources and to help prevent additional fires,” said Olympic National Park Acting Superintendent Lee Taylor.

Gas camp stoves may still be used in Olympic National Park’s wilderness backcountry, but officials say they should be operated well away from flammable vegetation and forest litter.

Taylor urges extreme caution with any open flame.

Visitors to national parks and forests should always use caution to prevent human-caused wildfires. To reduce the risk, please consider the following: