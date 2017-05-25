Business licenses in Aberdeen could become yearly fee instead of lifetime license

Aberdeen businesses could see a change in their business license fees starting in 2018.

At their Wednesday meeting, the Aberdeen City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance that would change how the city handles their fees.

Finance Director Mike Folkers told the council that changes at the State will move all business licenses in cities across the state under the same system.

Because of this change, the City is proposing adjusting the way they charge businesses.

Folkers says that because of the current fee schedule, there is no benefit to a business to keep their business and contact information with the city.

Currently, business licenses are a $25 fee for a lifetime license.

The proposed ordinance would change the fee from a $25 lifetime fee to a $25 annual fee.

Folkers said that how the city runs their licenses is unique.

According to online resources, the Cities of Hoquiam and Montesano change a $50 annual fee for businesses.

During discussion, the Council was divided on the new fee schedule.

Councilwoman Karen Rowe spoke out for the business community, saying that not all business owners she spoke to were opposed, but there are concerns.

Folkers told the Council that a major element of the process would be publicity in getting the word out to business owners.

The first reading passed on a vote of 5-4 with one abstention.

The 2nd Reading of the ordinance and a Public Hearing will be held at the next regularly scheduled meeting on June 8.

