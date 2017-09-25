Bus driver cited after 3 vehicle collision in Hoquiam

Hoquiam Police tell KXRO that a school bus driver was at fault after running into the back of a Toyota Tacoma on Emerson.

According to HPD, traffic slowed on Emerson, and the bus did not stop, striking the back of a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 37 year old Seattle man.

The truck was also pushed into the back of a 1997 Mercury, driven by a 26 year old Hoquiam man.

There were 5 students on the bus at the time. A 15 year old girl was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital after complaining of head, back, and neck pain.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Mike Villarreal told KXRO that the 4 boys also on the bus were taken to the District Office and were transported by their parents.

The driver of the school bus, a 40 year old Hoquiam man, was cited for Following Too Closely.

Washington State Patrol responded to the scene along with HPD.

