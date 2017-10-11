Burning is allowed in Grays Harbor once again

The Grays Harbor County burn ban has been lifted.

As of Tuesday, the Grays Harbor County Fire Marshals’ Office lifted the burn ban on Grays Harbor County land. They say that “With the recent cooler and wetter weather forecasted to continue” the need for the ban has passed.

All residential burning, along with land clearing burning is now allowed.

Local fire districts and cities are expected to continue the move and lift their bans as well, according to a release from the Marshal’s Office.

According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources, the burn risk is LOW on all lands west of the Cascades.

They remind residents to check with local officials regarding any burn permit requirements in your area before burning

While residential burning is once again allowed, “burn barrels” and other containers are still not allowed and are illegal under State law, burning of trash is prohibited, and all other standing laws are in place regarding distance from buildings and who may burn.

For more information on local fire restrictions

ORCAA, Olympic Region Clean Air Agency: 1-800-422-5623

Grays Harbor County: Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 249-4222

Fire Districts: Emergency pages of the local telephone book

City Fire Departments: Government pages of the local telephone book

Washington State Department of Natural Resources: Pacific Cascade Regional Office at (360) 577-2025 or Olympic Region Office at (360) 374-2811

Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest: (360) 565-3121

Washington State Parks: (360) 902-8844

For updates on burn restrictions