Burning is allowed in Grays Harbor once again

The Grays Harbor County burn ban has been lifted.
As of Tuesday, the Grays Harbor County Fire Marshals’ Office lifted the burn ban on Grays Harbor County land. They say that “With the recent cooler and wetter weather forecasted to continue” the need for the ban has passed.
All residential burning, along with land clearing burning is now allowed.
Local fire districts and cities are expected to continue the move and lift their bans as well, according to a release from the Marshal’s Office.
According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources, the burn risk is LOW on all lands west of the Cascades.
They remind residents to check with local officials regarding any burn permit requirements in your area before burning
While residential burning is once again allowed, “burn barrels” and other containers are still not allowed and are illegal under State law, burning of trash is prohibited, and all other standing laws are in place regarding distance from buildings and who may burn.
For more information on local fire restrictions
- ORCAA, Olympic Region Clean Air Agency: 1-800-422-5623
- Grays Harbor County: Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 249-4222
- Fire Districts: Emergency pages of the local telephone book
- City Fire Departments: Government pages of the local telephone book
- Washington State Department of Natural Resources: Pacific Cascade Regional Office at (360) 577-2025 or Olympic Region Office at (360) 374-2811
- Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest: (360) 565-3121
- Washington State Parks: (360) 902-8844
For updates on burn restrictions
- Contact the Grays Harbor County Fire Marshals’ office @ 360 249-4222 or, DNR at 1-800-323-BURN or visit the website at https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/firedanger/.
- Contact ORCAA at 1-800-422-5623 or visit their website at www.orcaa.org.