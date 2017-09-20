Burn Bans adjusted in the City of Aberdeen and Grays Harbor County

With cooler and wetter weather back in Grays Harbor, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, Grays Harbor County Fire Marshals’ Office, Fire Districts and Fire Departments have lifted some of the restrictions on outdoor burning.

All residential burning, along with land clearing burning will be prohibited until further notice.

“The continuous burn ban on residential burning shall remain in effect in the City of Aberdeen as previously established by ORCAA rules.”

On private property within Grays Harbor County land, recreational campfires are permitted with the landowner’s permission if built in the following approved manner:

The campfire shall be no greater than 3-feet in diameter and constructed of a ring of metal, stone or brick 8-inches above ground surface, with a 2-foot- wide area cleared of combustibles around the outside of the pit.

The campfire shall have an area at least 10-feet around it cleared of all flammable material and at least 20-feet of clearance from overhead flammable materials or fuels.

The campfire must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16-years old with the ability to extinguish the fire with a shovel and a 5-gallon bucket of water or with a connected and charged water hose.

Completely extinguish campfires by pouring water or moist soil in them and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch. The use of self-contained camp stoves is encouraged as an alternative.