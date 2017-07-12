Burn Ban on all Grays Harbor unincorporated land starts Friday

Starting Friday 14, all residential burning on Grays Harbor land will be prohibited.

The Grays Harbor County Fire Marshall announced that his office, fire districts, and fire departments throughout Grays Harbor will be restricting outdoor burning. This includes land clearing burns.

Recreational campfires will be allowed within the county if built in approved fire pits in designated campgrounds.

Campfires on private land will be permitted if they follow approved criteria, including restrictions on where a fire can be kept, who can attend the fire, and what must be in place for safety.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources currently list the fire danger in Grays Harbor as MODERATE while Pacific County is listed as a LOW fire risk.

The campfire shall be no greater than 3-feet in diameter and constructed of a ring of metal, stone or brick 8-inches above ground surface, with a 2-foot- wide area cleared down to exposed soil surrounding the outside of the pit.

The campfire shall have an area at least 10-feet around it cleared of all flammable material and at least 20-feet of clearance from overhead flammable materials or fuels.

The campfire must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16-years old with the ability to extinguish the fire with a shovel and a 5-gallon bucket of water or with a connected and charged water hose.

The Fire Marshall’s office reminds residents to extinguish campfires by pouring water or moist soil in them and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch.

The encourage using self-contained camp stoves as an alternative.

For more information on local fire restrictions

Grays Harbor County: Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 249-4222

Fire Districts: Emergency pages of the local telephone book

City Fire Departments: Government pages of the local telephone book

Washington State Department of Natural Resources: Pacific Cascade Regional Office at (360)

577-2025 or Olympic Region Office at (360) 374-2811

Olympic Region Clean Air Agency: 1-800-422-5623

Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest: (360) 565-3121

Washington State Parks: (360) 902-8844

For updates on burn restrictions

Contact the Grays Harbor County Fire Marshals’ office @ 360 249-4222 or,

DNR at 1-800-323-BURN or visit the website at www2.wadnr.gov/burn-risk then click on fire information in the far right corner.

Contact ORCAA at 1-800-422-5623 or visit their website at www.orcaa.org.