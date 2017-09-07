Burn ban in effect; Loggers’ Playday fireworks still on

A full burn ban is now in place across Grays Harbor.

Due to the extremely dry conditions, Grays Harbor County Fire Districts and Fire Departments have announced that they are joining the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Olympic Region Clean Air Agency and be enacting restrictions on all outdoor burning.

All recreational camp fires, barbeques using charcoal briquette or other solid fuels, residential burning, along with land clearing and forest practices burning will be prohibited until further notice.

The City of Hoquiam announced the ban on Wednesday, but say that at this time the ban will not impact the planned and permitted Loggers’ Playday fireworks display.

Chief Paul Dean tells KXRO that fire staff will be on hand Saturday to wet down the area, as well as stand by in case of of an emergency. At this time, Chief Dean says he feels the area is not in danger, and predicted rain over the next few days will assist.

In order for the City of Hoquiam to restrict the permitted fireworks use, an ordinance would have to be passed to allow the Mayor or Fire Chief to declare a state of emergency prior to an event. Any fireworks ordinance takes a year to go into effect, and at this time the City does not have such procedures in place.

The Loggers’ Playday Committee and staff would be the ones who would choose to not have the fireworks show.

Pacific County has been under a burn ban for months, allowing recreational campfires. At this time, no announcements have been made to restrict all fires.