Burn ban in Cosmopolis

Cosmopolis residents can no longer burn in the city limits under a burn ban issued this week.

The city announced that Fire Chief David Dutton and Mayor Frank Chestnut have instituted a ban on all outdoor burning within the city.

City Administrator Darrin Raines said that the ban was put in place “due to the recent dry weather conditions as well as the forecast of dry weather for the foreseeable future.”

Outdoor burns are banned, but outdoor barbecuing will still be allowed.

This ban is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.