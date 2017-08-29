Burglary suspects sought in Elma

The Elma Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate suspect sin a burglary.

In a Facebook post, Elma PD shared 2 photos of a man wearing a dark colored jacket and hood inside a store.

According to EPD, on Monday morning, three people burglarized the Slates Corner Grocery Store on the Monte-Elma Road, near Schouweiler.

Although both posts show the time as just after midnight, according to a post from Slate’s Corner when they shared a color photo of a suspect, the burglary happened around 4am.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elma Police Department at (360)482-3131.