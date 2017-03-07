Burglary suspect found on couch in victim’s home

A man suspected of burglary was found on the couch in the victim’s home.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Thursday morning just after 10:00am, officers were sent to an interrupted burglary on the 800 block of Essex Avenue in Aberdeen.

Dispatch advised that the victim reported that her husband found a 24 year old Aberdeen transient man sitting on the couch and he was last seen running out of the back door of the residence towards Terrace Avenue.

Aberdeen Police say the husband reported finding the man on his couch and when he asked him what he was doing the man said that he thought it was his dad’s house.

The suspect was able to get out of the house even though the victim tried to keep him until the police arrived.

Aberdeen Officers surrounded the area and assistance from the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office K-9 was requested.

According to Aberdeen Police, K-9 Max tracked the suspect and found him a short distance away hiding in the bushes.

Property from the victim’s home was found on the suspect after his arrest.

The man has since been arraigned in Superior Court.