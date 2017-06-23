Burglars enter pot store around 4:20, but at 4:20 am, and by force

Someone burglarized a local marijuana store, and the Aberdeen Police are asking for the public to help find who they are.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that officers were called to Cannabis 21 on Thursday, just before 4:20am when an alarm was tripped.

When they arrived, officers found shattered glass at the front of the business, with a large rock inside the front door.

In the front room, a .40 Caliber Smith & Wesson shell casing was found on the floor.

The marijuana store video camera shows 3 men wearing masks entering the business, with one of them firing a round before leaving.

It is not known at this time what may have been taken from inside.

APD is asking for any assistance in identifying the men.

The three suspects appear to be Caucasian, wearing zip up hoodie sweatshirts, dark colored pants, tennis shoes, and masks over their faces.

Aberdeen Lieutenant Darst tells KXRO that this may be linked to another case that occurred shortly before the marijuana store was burglarized.

If you have information, call 911 or the Aberdeen Police Department at 533-3180.