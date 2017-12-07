“Bump Stock” ban legislation prefiled for 2018

Senator Kevin Van De Wege and a group of bipartisan Senators have prefiled a bill for the 2018 Legislative Session that would ban “Bump Stocks” and similar firearm modifications.

Senate Bill 5992 was “Prefiled for Introduction” this week, and is expected to be introduced into the Legislative Session when it starts January 8.

The bill would update current law within the state that regulates firearms to ban any “”trigger modification device” that is “designed or intended to accelerate the rate of fire of a firearm, but does not convert the firearm into a machine gun”.

The bill states that this includes “Any part, or combination of parts” that would modify a firearm “to produce a rapid succession of trigger functions” or that would produce similar effect “through the use of an external mechanism”

Any person violating the new law would be guilty of a class C felony.

If passed, the bill would go into effect partially on July 1, 2018 with a ban to manufacture or sell any trigger modification device, with a full ban on owning the devices July 1, 19 2019.

Photo property of SlideFire