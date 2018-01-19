“Bump Stock Ban” bill moves through committee

A Washington state Senate panel has approved a bill sponsored by 24th District Senator Kevin Van De Wege that would ban trigger modification devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly, similar to the ones used in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

This bill would prohibit “any part or combination of parts designed or intended to accelerate the rate of fire of a firearm”.

The Law and Justice Committee approved the bill on a 4-3 party-line vote after rejecting a Republican bid to allow them to be sold if the purchaser passes a federal firearms background check.

The devices are known as bump stocks or bump-fire stocks.

They were used to increase the firing rate of some rifles used by shooter Stephen Paddock last year in Las Vegas.

The devices were originally designed to help shooters with disabilities.

Washington Republican Sen. Mike Padden says the Las Vegas shooting was “horrific,” but preventing future events might be better addressed through improved mental health programs.

Under the bill, effective July 1, 2018, it would be unlawful for any person to manufacture or sell any trigger modification device.

Effective July 1, 2019, would be illegal to own or even have a bump stock in your possession for use or repair.

All trigger modification devices would be declared contraband subject to police seizure.

Buying, selling, or owning one of the devices would be a Class C felony.

