Bulldogs take down Bobcats in season opener

In the Bi-Mart game of the week on Friday night it was the Montesano Bulldogs who travelled to Aberdeen to take on the Bobcats at Stewart Field.

The Bulldogs got the win 41 to 20 but the game was kept close for much of the evening.

Our Lexar Homes Players of the game were Kylan Touch for the Bobcats who had two TDs and over 250 yards of total offense.

And Carson Klinger for the Bulldogs who had 2 TDs as well to go along with over 200 yards of total offense.

On Friday our Bi-Mart Game of the Week features the Myrtle Street Rivalry as the Hoquiam Grizzlies play host to the Bobcats at Olympic Stadium.

You can catch all the action on our sister station 1490 KWOK and listen live online at KXRO.com.

Complete highlights below: