Bulldog Trevor Ridgeway signs to Grays Harbor College
By KXRO News
|
Apr 18, 2018 @ 7:56 AM

has announced men’s basketball have announced the signing of Montesano’s Trevor Ridgway to the men’s basketball team. 

In numbers provided by GHC, as a Bulldog Ridgeway averaged 13 points-per-game, 6 rebounds-per-game, 3 assists-per-game, 3 steals-per-game as a senior and was named league MVP and 1st team all league as a junior.

Ridgeway is a four sport varsity athlete for the Bulldogs.

As a starting quarterback for the state champion Bulldogs, Ridgeway passed for 1825 yards, 42 touchdowns to only 11 interceptions while only losing 2 games total over 2 seasons, being named MVP.  

Ridgeay was also a decorated athlete in Track for the events of Javelin, High Jump and Triple Jump.

Trevor is currently a part of the baseball team as a pitcher. Trevor’s father was also a basketball player at Grays Harbor College.

Coach Williamson on Trevor: “I am very excited to sign Trevor. I have watched him many times this year and I feel he is perfect for our style of play. He plays hard and loves to run and defend. He will be a solid piece in our press. He is very smart and can hit shots. I am glad he chose to stay home and play at GHC as I have put a lot of time in recruiting the local area out  and into the Tacoma area.”

GHC went 4-24 overall and 1-13 in league play this season. GHC has a bright future and will return 6 players including leading scorer Cornelius Holifield.

