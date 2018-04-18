Bulldog Trevor Ridgeway signs to Grays Harbor College

Grays Harbor College has announced men’s basketball have announced the signing of Montesano’s Trevor Ridgway to the men’s basketball team.

In numbers provided by GHC, as a Bulldog Ridgeway averaged 13 points-per-game, 6 rebounds-per-game, 3 assists-per-game, 3 steals-per-game as a senior and was named league MVP and 1st team all league as a junior.

Ridgeway is a four sport varsity athlete for the Bulldogs.

As a starting quarterback for the state champion Bulldogs, Ridgeway passed for 1825 yards, 42 touchdowns to only 11 interceptions while only losing 2 games total over 2 seasons, being named MVP.

Ridgeay was also a decorated athlete in Track for the events of Javelin, High Jump and Triple Jump.

Trevor is currently a part of the baseball team as a pitcher. Trevor’s father was also a basketball player at Grays Harbor College.

Coach Williamson on Trevor: “I am very excited to sign Trevor. I have watched him many times this year and I feel he is perfect for our style of play. He plays hard and loves to run and defend. He will be a solid piece in our press. He is very smart and can hit shots. I am glad he chose to stay home and play at GHC as I have put a lot of time in recruiting the local area out and into the Tacoma area.”

GHC went 4-24 overall and 1-13 in league play this season. GHC has a bright future and will return 6 players including leading scorer Cornelius Holifield.