A bubble wrap mask won’t help if you remain at scene of the crime

Aberdeen Police Officers were sent to 7-11 on Boone Street when a 46 year old woman shoplifted while wearing a bubble wrap mask.

Officers were told that a woman was outside the store wearing bubble wrap on her face.

When they arrived, they found the woman wearing bubble wrap as a hat, with a coffee next to her.

According to the witness, the woman came into the store wearing multiple blankets, and took the coffee while covering her face with the bubble wrap.

APD says that when she went outside, she stayed in front of the store, pulling garbage out of trash cans.

This woman had been removed from the store on multiple occasions.

As she was being arrested, the woman asked if she could finish her coffee, but officers refused since it was reported stolen. Officers booked the woman for Criminal Trespass 1st Degree.