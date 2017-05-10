Bryson appointed to Montesano City Council

Montesano has a new city council member.

At their meeting Tuesday night the Montesano City Council voted unanimously to appoint Clint Bryson to the council after Chris Hutchings resigned from the position earlier this year.

In his letter to the city expressing his desire to be appointed to the seat, Bryson said “I believe the city of Montesano is currently on the right track. My hope would be to work on behalf of the citizens to preserve those characteristics that make our city special, while continuing to make improvements.”

Bryson is a lifelong Montesano resident and currently works as a Business Representative for IBEW Local 76.

He will have to file next week to run in this year’s election to retain the council position.