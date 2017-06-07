Brush fire in Aberdeen threatened building near Sierra Pacific

A brush fire in Aberdeen threatened a building near Sierra Pacific yesterday.

The Aberdeen Fire Department tells KXRO that they were sent to the fire at 2:00pm in the afternoon and when they arrived they found a fifty square foot area of brush burning next to a small metal shop in Junction City across Hagara St. from the Sierra Pacific mill.

Crews were able to fully extinguish the blaze in about 30 minutes.

According to the fire department the property owner had a small pile of debris burning when the wind started gusting, spreading the fire into nearby vegetation.

They say the property does not have running water, so a hose was not available to slow the down the fire.

No structures were damaged in the blaze.

The Aberdeen Fire Department reminds residents that anytime you are burning outdoors have fire extinguishment materials on hand, including a water supply, shovels, and rakes.

Be prepared for wind changes and do not delay calling the fire department for help at the first sign of the fire getting out of control.