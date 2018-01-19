What to do with Brownfield Sites? Public input is needed.

What to do with $600,000 in funding for use locally on Brownfield Sites is up for public input.

The Grays Harbor Council of Governments announced that they are holding a public meeting on Thursday, February 1 and asking for input on how to use funding awarded to the area.

The funds, awarded through the Brownfields Assessment Grant funding by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2017, is specifically for the Cities of Aberdeen, Hoquiam and Cosmopolis.

“Since the intent of the project is to facilitate economic redevelopment of contaminated, blighted, and vacant/underutilized properties, selection of where we expend our efforts will depend in part on input from community members, property owners and other key stakeholders.”

The open house will include a presentation, a Q&A session, and opportunities to provide input on how the funding is prioritized.

Date: Thursday, February 1, 2018

Time: 6:00-7:30 PM

Location: Port of Grays Harbor, Commission Room, 111 S. Wooding Street, Aberdeen WA

For more information about the project, please visit www.ghcog.org/brownfield.html.