Brother shoots brother in Aberdeen

A fight between brothers leads to a shooting.

The Aberdeen Police Department reports that they were called to the 1800 block of Pacific Avenue in Aberdeen on Wednesday for a shooting.

Aberdeen Officers responded, along officers from Hoquiam and Cosmopolis Police, as well as the Washington State Patrol.

According to the report, a father called to say that one of his sons had shot the other.

Police found the father holding one of the two brothers on the ground, and handcuffed the suspect before taking him into custody.

Upstairs in the home, officers found the other brother injured and unconscious.

Aberdeen Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to Grays Harbor Community Hospital before he was airlifted to Harborview Medical center.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Aberdeen jail.

The investigation is ongoing.